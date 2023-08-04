Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] fell -51.01% so far this year. What now?

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [NYSE: AAP] closed the trading session at $72.03 on 08/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.06, while the highest price level was $72.05. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Advance Auto Parts Announces Dates for Its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, will report its second quarter 2023 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Interested parties can listen to the event via a webcast scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. The webcast will be accessible via the company’s Investor Relations website (ir.AdvanceAutoParts.com).

To join by phone, please pre-register online for dial-in and passcode information. Upon registering, participants will receive a confirmation with call details and a registrant ID. While registration is open through the live call, the company suggests registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website for one year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.01 percent and weekly performance of -0.84 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -41.82 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.70M shares, AAP reached to a volume of 2781529 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAP shares is $77.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advance Auto Parts Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.84.

AAP stock trade performance evaluation

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, AAP shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.74 for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.94, while it was recorded at 72.59 for the last single week of trading, and 126.12 for the last 200 days.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.76 and a Gross Margin at +68.35. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.50.

Return on Total Capital for AAP is now 11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.82. Additionally, AAP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] managed to generate an average of $7,491 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advance Auto Parts Inc. go to 2.80%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. [AAP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.