Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] is 28.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Zomedica Corp. [AMEX: ZOM] loss -3.69% on the last trading session, reaching $0.21 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 12:45 PM that RedChip Launches ‘Small Stocks, Big Money’ Podcast.

New podcast series shines a spotlight on undervalued small-cap and microcap stocks.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RedChip Companies, a renowned international investor relations firm specializing in microcap and small-cap companies,announce the launch of its much-anticipated podcast series, “Small Stocks, Big Money.”

Zomedica Corp. represents 979.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $202.80 million with the latest information. ZOM stock price has been found in the range of $0.20 to $0.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.07M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 3700924 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]:

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12.

Trading performance analysis for ZOM stock

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, ZOM shares gained by 1.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.43 for Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2042, while it was recorded at 0.2103 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2175 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Zomedica Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.80 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Zomedica Corp. [ZOM]

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.