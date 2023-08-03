Wolfe Research lifts Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] plunged by -$7.02 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $198.155 during the day while it closed the day at $192.46. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Analog Devices, Inc. to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, August 23, 2023. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, the same day. Vincent Roche, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Lucarelli, Vice President of Investor Relations and FP&A will discuss ADI’s results and business outlook.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The conference call can be listened to live on the internet on Analog Devices’ Investor Relations website at investor.analog.com.

Analog Devices Inc. stock has also gained 0.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ADI stock has inclined by 4.79% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 12.24% and gained 17.33% year-on date.

The market cap for ADI stock reached $95.06 billion, with 504.71 million shares outstanding and 495.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, ADI reached a trading volume of 3700730 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $207.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 40.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ADI stock trade performance evaluation

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.42, while it was recorded at 197.07 for the last single week of trading, and 176.92 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.37 and a Gross Margin at +54.19. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.88.

Return on Total Capital for ADI is now 7.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.03. Additionally, ADI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] managed to generate an average of $112,416 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 5.97%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ADI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ADI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.