why Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.00

Envista Holdings Corporation [NYSE: NVST] traded at a low on 08/02/23, posting a -0.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $33.92. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Envista Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) today announced results for the second quarter 2023.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2023, reported sales increased 2.6% to $662.4 million. Core sales increased 2.1% over the corresponding quarter in 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4087632 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Envista Holdings Corporation stands at 2.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.23%.

The market cap for NVST stock reached $5.54 billion, with 163.60 million shares outstanding and 161.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, NVST reached a trading volume of 4087632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVST shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Envista Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 29, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Envista Holdings Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVST in the course of the last twelve months was 50.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has NVST stock performed recently?

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, NVST shares gained by 0.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.90 for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.80, while it was recorded at 34.33 for the last single week of trading, and 35.79 for the last 200 days.

Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.45 and a Gross Margin at +57.93. Envista Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for NVST is now 6.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.35. Additionally, NVST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST] managed to generate an average of $18,740 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Envista Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Envista Holdings Corporation go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for Envista Holdings Corporation [NVST]

The top three institutional holders of NVST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.