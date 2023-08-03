why Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.62

Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE: ESTE] price plunged by -3.69 percent to reach at -$0.59. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM that Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results.

Generated Record Production for Second Quarter 2023.

A sum of 4333497 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Earthstone Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $15.855 and dropped to a low of $15.38 until finishing in the latest session at $15.42.

The one-year ESTE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.37. The average equity rating for ESTE stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $24.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ESTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.84. With this latest performance, ESTE shares gained by 8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.00 for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.98, while it was recorded at 15.81 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Earthstone Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.66 and a Gross Margin at +61.03. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.69.

Return on Total Capital for ESTE is now 40.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.68. Additionally, ESTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] managed to generate an average of $2,066,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Earthstone Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

ESTE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc. go to 35.00%.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] Institutonal Ownership Details

