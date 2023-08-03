WestRock Company [WRK] Stock trading around $32.54 per share: What’s Next?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.81%. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM that WestRock Announces Plans to Close Tacoma, Wash., Paper Mill.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced it will permanently cease operating its paper mill in Tacoma, Washington, and will conclude production by September 30, 2023.

WestRock is committed to improving its return on invested capital as well as maximizing the performance of its assets. The combination of high operating costs and the need for significant capital investment were the determining factors in the decision to cease operations at the mill.

Over the last 12 months, WRK stock dropped by -22.85%. The one-year WestRock Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.15. The average equity rating for WRK stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.21 billion, with 255.60 million shares outstanding and 254.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, WRK stock reached a trading volume of 4003635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $33.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WestRock Company [WRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, WRK shares gained by 11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.49, while it was recorded at 32.82 for the last single week of trading, and 32.13 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.81. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $18,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WRK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WRK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.