WaveDancer Inc. [WAVD] moved up 110.91: Why It’s Important

WaveDancer Inc. [NASDAQ: WAVD] closed the trading session at $0.58 on 08/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5001, while the highest price level was $0.90. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Tellenger Wins Seven-Year U.S. Government Contract.

Will Provide Modernization Capabilities in Support of Large Financial Program.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 20.86 percent and weekly performance of 88.01 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 87.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 98.45K shares, WAVD reached to a volume of 118281454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WaveDancer Inc. [WAVD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for WaveDancer Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for WAVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WAVD stock trade performance evaluation

WaveDancer Inc. [WAVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 88.01. With this latest performance, WAVD shares gained by 87.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WAVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.62 for WaveDancer Inc. [WAVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3376, while it was recorded at 0.3475 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5520 for the last 200 days.

WaveDancer Inc. [WAVD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WaveDancer Inc. [WAVD] shares currently have an operating margin of -71.49 and a Gross Margin at +9.46. WaveDancer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -147.68.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -167.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -107.26.

WaveDancer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

WaveDancer Inc. [WAVD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WAVD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in WAVD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in WAVD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.