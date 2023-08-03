Wall Street Analyst Initiated Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [NYSE: MGY] loss -0.59% or -0.13 points to close at $22.06 with a heavy trading volume of 4155346 shares. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (“Magnolia,” “we,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MGY) today announced its financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2023.

It opened the trading session at $23.14, the shares rose to $23.25 and dropped to $21.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MGY points out that the company has recorded -6.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.41% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, MGY reached to a volume of 4155346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGY shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for MGY stock

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, MGY shares gained by 6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.10 for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.69, while it was recorded at 21.90 for the last single week of trading, and 22.30 for the last 200 days.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.37 and a Gross Margin at +73.19. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +52.27.

Return on Total Capital for MGY is now 59.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 55.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 74.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 41.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.33. Additionally, MGY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY] managed to generate an average of $4,157,901 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation go to -9.83%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation [MGY]

The top three institutional holders of MGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.