Wall Street Analyst Initiated Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.04% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.28%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, EW stock dropped by -19.18%. The one-year Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.15. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $48.11 billion, with 607.50 million shares outstanding and 601.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, EW stock reached a trading volume of 3495366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $97.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 50.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.85 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.44, while it was recorded at 82.18 for the last single week of trading, and 81.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.63 and a Gross Margin at +78.31. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.28.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 26.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.91. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.47, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $87,971 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 9.67%.

The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.