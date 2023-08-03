Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [NYSE: SMG] loss -19.01% or -13.58 points to close at $57.86 with a heavy trading volume of 3598293 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that ScottsMiracle-Gro Announces Third Quarter Financial Results; Updates Full Year Sales and Earnings Outlook.

Company-wide third quarter net sales decreased 6% due to Hawthorne decline of 40%; U.S. Consumer net sales increased 1% over prior year.

Consumer POS dollars up 8% in the third quarter and over 5% year to date.

It opened the trading session at $60.00, the shares rose to $61.50 and dropped to $56.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SMG points out that the company has recorded -19.85% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -48.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 724.87K shares, SMG reached to a volume of 3598293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMG shares is $76.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMG in the course of the last twelve months was 15.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SMG stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.92. With this latest performance, SMG shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.01, while it was recorded at 67.83 for the last single week of trading, and 64.37 for the last 200 days.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.21 and a Gross Margin at +25.04. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.15.

Return on Total Capital for SMG is now 11.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,213.88. Additionally, SMG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,064.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 89.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG] managed to generate an average of -$71,721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company go to 11.10%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company [SMG]

The top three institutional holders of SMG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SMG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SMG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.