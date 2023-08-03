Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] plunged by -$5.3 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $150.62 during the day while it closed the day at $147.33. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 12:15 PM that Driving a DEI Engine: Q&A With Applied Materials’ Culture of Inclusion VP.

Applied Materials Applied Materials’ latest Sustainability Report includes updates to Applied’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals, strategies and accomplishments. We sat down with Michelle Mapp Cooper, culture of inclusion vice president, to get an inside look at what Applied is doing to build upon our culture of inclusion so everyone can thrive.What does diversity, equity and inclusion mean to you?It’s about building an environment where everyone can be their best selves and achieve their full potential. That’s where I want to work! At Applied, our DEI strategy starts with leaders as champions of change who work to break down systemic barriers, build diversity in our teams and ensure equity in our talent processes. When leaders remove barriers, we begin to see DEI operationalized in all we do.How are you building a culture of inclusion?We’ve launched the DEI Engine-a framework of tools, learning and processes-to give our leaders and employees tangible assets and learning opportunities to accelerate our culture of inclusion strategy and help them further their own inclusion journey. Our focus for 2023 is to ingrain an inclusive culture. It’s phase one of a multiyear roadmap designed to achieve our 2030 goals.What are Applied’s 2030 diversity goals?Our goals for 2030 are:I believe that as an industry leader, it is our responsibility to make the world a better place-and to lead the way when it comes to inclusive practices and broader workplace diversity.What is your strategy to meet those goals?We have a focus on talent where each leader works in partnership with human resources to review their DEI data and put plans in place to achieve improvements as needed. These actions and plans are not only for women and underrepresented minorities, but for all employees. Our overarching goal is to enable everyone in our workforce to achieve their full potential.What are Applied’s biggest accomplishments in the DEI space to date?I moved into my role to lead our culture of inclusion in 2022, and since then I’ve built a team to raise the level and increase the pace of our DEI efforts-and we’ve engaged with our colleagues outside the company to broaden the impact across the tech industry. All our work is showing up in our 2023 mid-year results, where we have achieved three of our five goals and are making strong progress on all fronts.What are the unique challenges for tech companies in attracting and recruiting diverse talent?The tech industry has historically lacked diversity due to culture and availability. At Applied, we aren’t sitting on the sidelines. We invest in building an inclusive talent pipeline to expand opportunities for those who have been traditionally underrepresented in tech. We partner with nonprofit organizations, colleges and universities to foster interest and build STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) capabilities, particularly among girls and underrepresented minorities.Through the Applied Materials Foundation’s Generation Girl® initiative, we collaborate with U.S. nonprofit organizations to strengthen girls’ self-confidence and to grow interest and engagement in STEM subjects. Since 2018, Generation Girl has served more than 36,000 girls, with over 60% of participants coming from low-income households and identifying as Black, Latina or Native American.Recently, in collaboration with Last Mile Education Fund, we established the Applied Materials Momentum Fund, accelerating the next generation of women in engineering. Through the Momentum Fund, we will provide flexible financial support to increase graduation rates for women engineers facing financial hardship. In addition to funding, Applied will also offer dedicated internships and networking opportunities with our employees, helping scholars gain industry experience and grow their list of contacts in the semiconductor ecosystem. With this new program, Applied Materials and the Applied Materials Foundation will support girls and young women from kindergarten to career – growing access to opportunity and strengthening pathways to careers in the semiconductor industry.What excites you most about the future of DEI at Applied?I came to Applied more than 20 years ago as an engineer supporting the manufacturing of our incredible products, because I was excited to have a hand in technology that is essential to the electronic devices we use every day. But what I’ve also come to understand about myself over the years is that I love our people. They are dedicated, smart and hardworking. DEI work is human work. And I can see that when our employees feel included, with a deep sense of belonging, they are happier, healthier and more productive, both at work and at home. What job could be better?View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Applied Materials on 3blmedia.com.Contact Info:Spokesperson: Applied MaterialsWebsite: https:

Applied Materials Inc. stock has also gained 5.98% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMAT stock has inclined by 31.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.15% and gained 51.29% year-on date.

The market cap for AMAT stock reached $119.01 billion, with 843.00 million shares outstanding and 836.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, AMAT reached a trading volume of 5416695 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $142.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 23.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.29, while it was recorded at 149.92 for the last single week of trading, and 116.59 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.96 and a Gross Margin at +46.30. Applied Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.40.

Return on Total Capital for AMAT is now 42.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 36.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.80. Additionally, AMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] managed to generate an average of $197,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 12.33%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AMAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AMAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.