Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] stock Upgrade by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $18

Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE: VIPS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.60% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.96%. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Vipshop enhances support for employee self-development.

38 front-line workers from the online retailer’s operations in southern China pass the adult university entrance exam.

Vipshop, a leading online discount retailer for brands in China (“Vipshop” or the “Company”), has been actively investing in employee personal advancement of education and skills. So far this year, 38 front-line workers at the company’s operations center in southern China have passed the adult university entrance exam.

Over the last 12 months, VIPS stock rose by 97.87%. The one-year Vipshop Holdings Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.7. The average equity rating for VIPS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.23 billion, with 579.65 million shares outstanding and 476.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, VIPS stock reached a trading volume of 3648308 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIPS shares is $18.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIPS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.20.

VIPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, VIPS shares gained by 5.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.87 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.64, while it was recorded at 18.10 for the last single week of trading, and 14.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vipshop Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +20.96. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.11.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 14.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.17. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.29.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 87.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

VIPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 11.82%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in VIPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in VIPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.