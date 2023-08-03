United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Stock trading around $7.21 per share: What’s Next?

United Microelectronics Corporation [NYSE: UMC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.96% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than 0.00%. The company report on July 26, 2023 at 5:57 AM that UMC Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Company’s differentiating specialty technologies accounted for 59% of Q2 revenue.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, UMC stock rose by 8.26%. The one-year United Microelectronics Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.84. The average equity rating for UMC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.76 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.25 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.42M shares, UMC stock reached a trading volume of 7669387 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UMC shares is $7.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Microelectronics Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Microelectronics Corporation is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for UMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

UMC Stock Performance Analysis:

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, UMC shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.00, while it was recorded at 7.41 for the last single week of trading, and 7.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Microelectronics Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.50 and a Gross Margin at +44.00. United Microelectronics Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.29.

Return on Total Capital for UMC is now 26.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.88. Additionally, UMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.61.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.United Microelectronics Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

UMC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Microelectronics Corporation go to -8.50%.

United Microelectronics Corporation [UMC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in UMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in UMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.