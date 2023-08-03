UBS lifts EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

EnLink Midstream LLC [NYSE: ENLC] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $11.50 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM that EnLink Midstream Issues Fifth Annual Sustainability Report.

Digital report includes progress on emissions intensity reduction and overview of carbon transportation business.

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE: ENLC) (EnLink) today issued its 2022 Sustainability Report at http://sustainability.enlink.com. The digital report showcases EnLink’s sustainability achievements during 2022, including progress on the company’s emissions intensity reduction goals and its carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation business that will help reduce emissions across other industries.

EnLink Midstream LLC represents 468.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.27 billion with the latest information. ENLC stock price has been found in the range of $10.91 to $11.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ENLC reached a trading volume of 3266735 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENLC shares is $13.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENLC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for EnLink Midstream LLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EnLink Midstream LLC is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENLC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENLC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ENLC stock

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, ENLC shares gained by 5.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENLC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.04 for EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.64, while it was recorded at 11.44 for the last single week of trading, and 11.20 for the last 200 days.

EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.98 and a Gross Margin at +8.30. EnLink Midstream LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.79.

Return on Total Capital for ENLC is now 8.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 368.64. Additionally, ENLC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 366.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 78.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC] managed to generate an average of $319,170 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.EnLink Midstream LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EnLink Midstream LLC [ENLC]

The top three institutional holders of ENLC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ENLC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ENLC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.