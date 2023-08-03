The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO] is 81.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [NASDAQ: COCO] price plunged by -5.00 percent to reach at -$1.32. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that The Vita Coco Company Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Second Quarter Net Sales Increased 21% to $140MM; Year-To-Date Net Sales grew 18%.

Second Quarter Gross Margin of 37%, an Improvement of Over 1100 Basis Points Over 2022.

A sum of 4023336 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 671.53K shares. The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares reached a high of $30.88 and dropped to a low of $24.80 until finishing in the latest session at $25.07.

The one-year COCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.63. The average equity rating for COCO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COCO shares is $27.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Vita Coco Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-03-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Vita Coco Company Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for COCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for COCO in the course of the last twelve months was 69.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

COCO Stock Performance Analysis:

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, COCO shares dropped by -5.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.38, while it was recorded at 26.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Vita Coco Company Inc. Fundamentals:

The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

The Vita Coco Company Inc. [COCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of COCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in COCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in COCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.