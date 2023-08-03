The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] Is Currently -1.45 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [NYSE: EL] loss -1.45% or -2.53 points to close at $172.50 with a heavy trading volume of 4358909 shares. The company report on July 18, 2023 at 9:43 PM that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Provides Information on Cybersecurity Incident.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) has identified a cybersecurity incident, which involves an unauthorized third party that has gained access to some of the Company’s systems. After becoming aware of the incident, the Company proactively took down some of its systems and promptly began an investigation with the assistance of leading third-party cybersecurity experts. The Company is also coordinating with law enforcement. Based on the current status of the investigation, the Company believes the unauthorized party obtained some data from its systems, and the Company is working to understand the nature and scope of that data.

The Company is implementing measures to secure its business operations and will continue taking additional steps as appropriate. During this ongoing incident, the Company is focused on remediation, including efforts to restore impacted systems and services. The incident has caused, and is expected to continue to cause, disruption to parts of the Company’s business operations.

It opened the trading session at $172.03, the shares rose to $174.36 and dropped to $170.90, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EL points out that the company has recorded -37.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, EL reached to a volume of 4358909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EL shares is $228.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. is set at 4.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for EL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for EL in the course of the last twelve months was 414.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for EL stock

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.13. With this latest performance, EL shares dropped by -12.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.96 for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 188.44, while it was recorded at 176.28 for the last single week of trading, and 225.44 for the last 200 days.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.21 and a Gross Margin at +75.74. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.47.

Return on Total Capital for EL is now 24.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.76. Additionally, EL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL] managed to generate an average of $37,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. go to 0.50%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. [EL]

The top three institutional holders of EL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.