Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] is 21.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Super League Gaming Inc. [NASDAQ: SLGG] gained 19.74% on the last trading session, reaching $0.41 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Super League Joins Roblox Partner Program and Deepens its Immersive Solutions Advantage for Brands and IP Owners.

Partnership amplifies Super League’s leading position in delivering impactful programs for brands on the global immersive platform.

Super League Gaming Inc. represents 37.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $20.03 million with the latest information. SLGG stock price has been found in the range of $0.345 to $0.444.

If compared to the average trading volume of 291.86K shares, SLGG reached a trading volume of 4097393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLGG shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Super League Gaming Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super League Gaming Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for SLGG stock

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.87. With this latest performance, SLGG shares gained by 3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.20 for Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4490, while it was recorded at 0.3578 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5371 for the last 200 days.

Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG] shares currently have an operating margin of -157.89 and a Gross Margin at +17.27. Super League Gaming Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -434.27.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -155.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -134.55.

Super League Gaming Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Super League Gaming Inc. [SLGG]

