Stephens slashes price target on R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] – find out why.

R1 RCM Inc. [NASDAQ: RCM] closed the trading session at $18.22 on 08/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.99, while the highest price level was $18.535. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that R1 RCM Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.39 percent and weekly performance of 9.36 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.87 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, RCM reached to a volume of 4534213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCM shares is $20.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for R1 RCM Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for R1 RCM Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

RCM stock trade performance evaluation

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.36. With this latest performance, RCM shares dropped by -0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.24, while it was recorded at 17.23 for the last single week of trading, and 14.39 for the last 200 days.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +19.86. R1 RCM Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.19.

Return on Total Capital for RCM is now 6.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.37. Additionally, RCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] managed to generate an average of -$2,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.R1 RCM Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for R1 RCM Inc. [RCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for R1 RCM Inc. go to -2.50%.

R1 RCM Inc. [RCM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of RCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in RCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in RCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.