Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] gain 15.48% so far this year. What now?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] traded at a low on 08/02/23, posting a -2.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.38. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:03 PM that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Announces Retirement of Lawrence (“Chip”) Molloy as Chief Financial Officer.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced that Lawrence (“Chip”) P. Molloy, chief financial officer, will retire at the end of 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

“On behalf of the entire Sprouts community, I want to extend our deepest thanks to Chip for his many years of leadership and dedication to our company,” said Jack Sinclair, chief executive officer of Sprouts Farmers Market. “Chip played an integral role in Sprouts’ development into a national brand and helped to usher in our long-term growth strategy. We are grateful for Chip’s many contributions to Sprouts’ long-term success and wish him well in his retirement.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4259448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. stands at 3.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.42%.

The market cap for SFM stock reached $3.88 billion, with 103.83 million shares outstanding and 102.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, SFM reached a trading volume of 4259448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFM shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFM stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFM in the course of the last twelve months was 15.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has SFM stock performed recently?

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.59. With this latest performance, SFM shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.29, while it was recorded at 38.61 for the last single week of trading, and 33.63 for the last 200 days.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.77 and a Gross Margin at +34.74. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.08.

Return on Total Capital for SFM is now 14.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.23. Additionally, SFM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM] managed to generate an average of $8,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 189.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.91.Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. go to 6.83%.

Insider trade positions for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. [SFM]

The top three institutional holders of SFM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SFM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SFM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.