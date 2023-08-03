Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] is -22.77% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPR] traded at a low on 08/02/23, posting a -27.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.86. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Spirit AeroSystems Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21618949 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. stands at 9.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.90%.

The market cap for SPR stock reached $2.35 billion, with 104.90 million shares outstanding and 104.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.53M shares, SPR reached a trading volume of 21618949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPR shares is $36.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

How has SPR stock performed recently?

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.80. With this latest performance, SPR shares dropped by -23.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.61 for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.92, while it was recorded at 29.59 for the last single week of trading, and 29.65 for the last 200 days.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.37 and a Gross Margin at +1.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.85.

Return on Total Capital for SPR is now -6.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -543.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.58. Additionally, SPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 106.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR] managed to generate an average of -$29,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. [SPR]

The top three institutional holders of SPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SPR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SPR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.