Piper Sandler lifts Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Douglas Emmett Inc. [NYSE: DEI] loss -1.52% or -0.22 points to close at $14.23 with a heavy trading volume of 4238699 shares. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Douglas Emmett Releases Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE: DEI), a real estate investment trust (REIT), has released its Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Operating Information package by posting it to the investor relations section of its website at www.douglasemmett.com/investors.

As previously announced, Jordan Kaplan, CEO, Peter Seymour, CFO, Kevin Crummy, CIO, and Stuart McElhinney, Vice President Investor Relations, will host a live conference call to discuss Douglas Emmett’s financial results at 2:00 pm Eastern Time (11:00 am Pacific Time) on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Interested parties can listen to the call via the following:.

It opened the trading session at $13.91, the shares rose to $14.35 and dropped to $13.78, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DEI points out that the company has recorded -15.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -41.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, DEI reached to a volume of 4238699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DEI shares is $13.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Douglas Emmett Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Douglas Emmett Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for DEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.83.

Trading performance analysis for DEI stock

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.57. With this latest performance, DEI shares gained by 8.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.22 for Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.87, while it was recorded at 14.35 for the last single week of trading, and 14.23 for the last 200 days.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.32 and a Gross Margin at +28.89. Douglas Emmett Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.68.

Return on Total Capital for DEI is now 2.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.26. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.26. Additionally, DEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI] managed to generate an average of $128,311 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Douglas Emmett Inc. go to 5.93%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Douglas Emmett Inc. [DEI]

