Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Revenue clocked in at $22.83 billion, up 3.02% YTD: What’s Next?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] gained 1.45% or 3.26 points to close at $227.94 with a heavy trading volume of 4788054 shares. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:18 PM that Pioneer Natural Resources Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. Pioneer reported second quarter net income attributable to common stockholders of $1.1 billion, or $4.55 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the second quarter was $1.1 billion, or $4.49 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the second quarter was $1.7 billion.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $228.00, the shares rose to $236.00 and dropped to $224.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PXD points out that the company has recorded 2.15% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, PXD reached to a volume of 4788054 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $248.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 4.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 187.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for PXD stock

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 9.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.46 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.98, while it was recorded at 224.47 for the last single week of trading, and 220.96 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +43.78. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.11.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.58. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of $3,771,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to -4.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]

The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PXD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PXD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.