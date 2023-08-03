Morgan Stanley slashes price target on MGM Resorts International [MGM] – find out why.

MGM Resorts International [NYSE: MGM] loss -1.54% on the last trading session, reaching $49.26 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM that THE COSMOPOLITAN OF LAS VEGAS SET TO JOIN MGM REWARDS LOYALTY PROGRAM FEBRUARY 1, 2024.

Members will transition from resort’s Identity program and enjoy full access to earn and redeem with MGM Rewards across all MGM Resorts’ U.S. properties.

MGM Resorts announced today The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will transition from its Identity loyalty program to the company’s award-winning MGM Rewards loyalty program beginning February 1, 2024, unlocking the ability for members to earn and redeem points across the company’s 20 premier U.S. destinations.

MGM Resorts International represents 374.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.64 billion with the latest information. MGM stock price has been found in the range of $48.835 to $49.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, MGM reached a trading volume of 4955662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGM Resorts International [MGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MGM shares is $56.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MGM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for MGM Resorts International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGM Resorts International is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for MGM in the course of the last twelve months was 14.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for MGM stock

MGM Resorts International [MGM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.81. With this latest performance, MGM shares gained by 12.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.78 for MGM Resorts International [MGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.47, while it was recorded at 50.21 for the last single week of trading, and 40.88 for the last 200 days.

MGM Resorts International [MGM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGM Resorts International [MGM] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.07 and a Gross Margin at +22.80. MGM Resorts International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.98.

Return on Total Capital for MGM is now -4.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 705.43. Additionally, MGM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 676.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGM Resorts International [MGM] managed to generate an average of $31,331 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.MGM Resorts International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MGM Resorts International [MGM]

The top three institutional holders of MGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.