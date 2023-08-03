Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] moved down -0.14: Why It’s Important

Monster Beverage Corporation [NASDAQ: MNST] slipped around -0.08 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $57.63 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:10 PM that Monster Beverage Completes Acquisition of Bang Energy.

Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer Rodney C. Sacks said: “We are enthusiastic about the opportunities this acquisition presents to us and believe that the Bang brand will fit well within our broader portfolio of energy drink brands.”.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Monster Beverage Corporation stock is now 13.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MNST Stock saw the intraday high of $57.97 and lowest of $57.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.47, which means current price is +18.52% above from all time high which was touched on 05/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.51M shares, MNST reached a trading volume of 4769016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNST shares is $61.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Monster Beverage Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Monster Beverage Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNST in the course of the last twelve months was 54.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

How has MNST stock performed recently?

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, MNST shares gained by 1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.76, while it was recorded at 57.71 for the last single week of trading, and 53.04 for the last 200 days.

Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.11 and a Gross Margin at +50.30. Monster Beverage Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.88.

Return on Total Capital for MNST is now 23.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.47. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.65. Additionally, MNST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST] managed to generate an average of $225,005 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Monster Beverage Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings analysis for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MNST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Monster Beverage Corporation go to 25.54%.

Insider trade positions for Monster Beverage Corporation [MNST]

The top three institutional holders of MNST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MNST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MNST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.