Missfresh Limited [MF] stock Initiated by Citigroup analyst, price target now $7.08

Missfresh Limited [NASDAQ: MF] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.7888 during the day while it closed the day at $0.46. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Missfresh Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notice of Market Value of Publicly Held Shares Deficiency.

Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(D), the Company is provided with a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until January 2, 2024, to regain compliance under the Nasdaq Listing Rules. If at any time during the 180-day compliance period, the MVPHS of the Company closes at US$5,000,000 or higher for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

Missfresh Limited stock has also loss -3.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MF stock has declined by -31.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -75.76% and lost -73.99% year-on date.

The market cap for MF stock reached $3.55 million, with 7.85 million shares outstanding and 6.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 323.76K shares, MF reached a trading volume of 5376740 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Missfresh Limited [MF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MF shares is $126.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Missfresh Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Missfresh Limited is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for MF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00.

MF stock trade performance evaluation

Missfresh Limited [MF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, MF shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.67 for Missfresh Limited [MF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5426, while it was recorded at 0.4796 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2984 for the last 200 days.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Missfresh Limited [MF] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.55 and a Gross Margin at +11.80. Missfresh Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.95.

Additionally, MF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 112.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Missfresh Limited [MF] managed to generate an average of -$335,700 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 68.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.47.

Missfresh Limited [MF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.