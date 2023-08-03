Market cap of Teck Resources Limited [TECK] reaches 21.11B – now what?

Teck Resources Limited [NYSE: TECK] slipped around -1.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $42.14 at the close of the session, down -2.84%. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 1:30 AM that Teck Reports Unaudited Second Quarter Results for 2023.

First copper concentrate sold and ramp-up advancing at QB2.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Teck Resources Limited stock is now 12.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TECK Stock saw the intraday high of $42.60 and lowest of $41.655 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 49.34, which means current price is +29.74% above from all time high which was touched on 04/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.80M shares, TECK reached a trading volume of 3918914 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Teck Resources Limited [TECK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TECK shares is $67.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TECK stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Teck Resources Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teck Resources Limited is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for TECK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

How has TECK stock performed recently?

Teck Resources Limited [TECK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, TECK shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TECK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.61, while it was recorded at 43.16 for the last single week of trading, and 39.71 for the last 200 days.

Teck Resources Limited [TECK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teck Resources Limited [TECK] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.81 and a Gross Margin at +48.18. Teck Resources Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.61.

Return on Total Capital for TECK is now 21.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.32. Additionally, TECK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teck Resources Limited [TECK] managed to generate an average of $337,934 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Teck Resources Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TECK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teck Resources Limited go to -9.67%.

Insider trade positions for Teck Resources Limited [TECK]

The top three institutional holders of TECK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TECK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TECK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.