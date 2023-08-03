Market cap of RB Global Inc. [RBA] reaches 11.11B – now what?

RB Global Inc. [NYSE: RBA] slipped around -3.45 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $61.51 at the close of the session, down -5.31%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:30 AM that RB Global Announces Leadership Changes.

Jim Kessler, Most Recently President and Chief Operating Officer, Appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Kessler Assumes CEO Role with Strong Record of Driving Transformative Growth and Guiding Industry Leading, Customer Focused Organizations .

RB Global Inc. stock is now 8.58% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RBA Stock saw the intraday high of $64.275 and lowest of $55.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.24, which means current price is +20.44% above from all time high which was touched on 08/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, RBA reached a trading volume of 5990752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about RB Global Inc. [RBA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBA shares is $70.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for RB Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RB Global Inc. is set at 1.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.15.

How has RBA stock performed recently?

RB Global Inc. [RBA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, RBA shares gained by 2.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.98 for RB Global Inc. [RBA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.75, while it was recorded at 63.84 for the last single week of trading, and 58.15 for the last 200 days.

RB Global Inc. [RBA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RB Global Inc. [RBA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. RB Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.44.

Return on Total Capital for RBA is now 12.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RB Global Inc. [RBA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, RBA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RB Global Inc. [RBA] managed to generate an average of $99,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.RB Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for RB Global Inc. [RBA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RB Global Inc. go to 7.00%.

Insider trade positions for RB Global Inc. [RBA]

The top three institutional holders of RBA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.