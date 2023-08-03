Market cap of Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] reaches 21.59M – now what?

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: NVVE] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.90 during the day while it closed the day at $0.71. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:45 AM that Nuvve’s Largest DC Fast Charger Order To Power New England School Bus Fleet.

Beacon Mobility subsidiary NRT Bus will use 25 Nuvve DC Rapid HD Charging Stations for new electric school buses in Lawrence, Mass. .

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nuvve Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: NVVE), a global leader in vehicle-to-grid technology and deployments, will supply NRT Bus, a member of the Beacon Mobility family of companies, with 25 bi-directional Nuvve DC Rapid HD Charging Stations for Lawrence Public Schools in Lawrence, Mass.

Nuvve Holding Corp. stock has also gained 20.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVVE stock has inclined by 31.67% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -48.10% and gained 6.12% year-on date.

The market cap for NVVE stock reached $21.59 million, with 24.60 million shares outstanding and 19.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 843.49K shares, NVVE reached a trading volume of 3415355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVVE shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Chardan Capital Markets have made an estimate for Nuvve Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvve Holding Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

NVVE stock trade performance evaluation

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.51. With this latest performance, NVVE shares gained by 20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.46 for Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5577, while it was recorded at 0.6355 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7598 for the last 200 days.

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -687.01 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. Nuvve Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.99.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.89.

Nuvve Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Nuvve Holding Corp. [NVVE]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of NVVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in NVVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in NVVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.