Market cap of Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] reaches 2.27B – now what?

Camping World Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CWH] loss -12.38% on the last trading session, reaching $27.40 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Camping World Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Record Used Vehicle Unit Sales, Aggressive RV Dealership Acquisition Pace Continues.

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) (the “Company” or “CWH”), America’s Recreation Dealer, today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Marcus Lemonis, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Camping World Holdings, Inc. stated, “We sold the most used units in our Company’s history, with record setting used vehicle gross profit. We’ve opened, acquired, or signed letters of intent on 30 dealership locations year-to-date. The unprecedented influx of acquisition opportunities has continued and the pipeline is robust. We plan to capitalize on it as we invest ahead of anticipated revenue growth in 2024 and beyond.”.

Camping World Holdings Inc. represents 44.45 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.27 billion with the latest information. CWH stock price has been found in the range of $26.34 to $30.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, CWH reached a trading volume of 4170945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWH shares is $32.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for Camping World Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camping World Holdings Inc. is set at 1.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for CWH stock

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.85. With this latest performance, CWH shares dropped by -7.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.84 for Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.29, while it was recorded at 30.85 for the last single week of trading, and 25.41 for the last 200 days.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.37 and a Gross Margin at +31.34. Camping World Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.97.

Return on Total Capital for CWH is now 15.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 89.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,558.01. Additionally, CWH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 78.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,599.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH] managed to generate an average of $10,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 43.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Camping World Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Camping World Holdings Inc. go to 34.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Camping World Holdings Inc. [CWH]

