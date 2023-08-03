Market cap of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] reaches 34.69M – now what?

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [NASDAQ: AHI] price surged by 33.98 percent to reach at $1.05. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Advanced Health Intelligence to re-enter China with Exclusive License Deal with Changlin Network Technology Ltd.

Highlights.

AHI executes a binding exclusive, perpetual license with Shanghai-based Changlin Network Technology Ltd.

A sum of 32149115 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.93M shares. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. shares reached a high of $5.10 and dropped to a low of $3.71 until finishing in the latest session at $4.14.

The one-year AHI stock forecast points to a potential downside of -40.82. The average equity rating for AHI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AHI shares is $2.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for AHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 57.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

AHI Stock Performance Analysis:

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.59. With this latest performance, AHI shares dropped by -27.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.56 for Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 2.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] shares currently have an operating margin of -9909.40. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11481.18.

Return on Total Capital for AHI is now -341.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -564.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -568.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -334.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.39. Additionally, AHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. [AHI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in AHI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in AHI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.