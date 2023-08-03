Market Analysts see Sea Limited [SE] gaining to $75. Time to buy?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] loss -6.36% or -4.19 points to close at $61.72 with a heavy trading volume of 5198164 shares. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 5:15 AM that Sea Limited to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) plans to announce its second quarter 2023 results before the U.S. market opens on August 15, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 results. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the Company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $64.01, the shares rose to $64.20 and dropped to $60.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SE points out that the company has recorded -4.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -51.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.99M shares, SE reached to a volume of 5198164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sea Limited [SE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $94.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.30.

Trading performance analysis for SE stock

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 6.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.85, while it was recorded at 63.62 for the last single week of trading, and 64.32 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.34 and a Gross Margin at +40.50. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.26.

Return on Total Capital for SE is now -12.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sea Limited [SE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.47. Additionally, SE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Sea Limited [SE]

The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.