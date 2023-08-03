Market Analysts see PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] gaining to $210. Time to buy?

PepsiCo Inc. [NASDAQ: PEP] traded at a high on 08/02/23, posting a 0.80 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $188.31. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM that SodaStream and Enlight Sign Agreement For the Supply of Renewable Energy.

The 15-year agreement will enable SodaStream to transition to 100% renewable energy by the beginning of 2024 at all of its global production sites in Israel.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

As the world’s leading sparkling water brand and a subsidiary of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), SodaStream has entered into a corporate power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ: ENLT, TASE: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy platform. The agreement will enable the full operation of SodaStream’s global production sites in Israel to operate utilizing renewable energies beginning in 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4206747 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PepsiCo Inc. stands at 1.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.29%.

The market cap for PEP stock reached $256.80 billion, with 1.38 billion shares outstanding and 1.37 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.03M shares, PEP reached a trading volume of 4206747 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEP shares is $203.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PepsiCo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PepsiCo Inc. is set at 2.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

How has PEP stock performed recently?

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, PEP shares gained by 1.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 185.44, while it was recorded at 188.29 for the last single week of trading, and 181.37 for the last 200 days.

PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.73 and a Gross Margin at +53.38. PepsiCo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.31.

Return on Total Capital for PEP is now 20.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 53.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 241.92. Additionally, PEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 219.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PepsiCo Inc. [PEP] managed to generate an average of $28,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.PepsiCo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PepsiCo Inc. go to 8.54%.

Insider trade positions for PepsiCo Inc. [PEP]

The top three institutional holders of PEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in PEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in PEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.