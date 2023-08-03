Market Analysts see Medtronic plc [MDT] gaining to $90. Time to buy?

Medtronic plc [NYSE: MDT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.53% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.46%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Medtronic: How Lake Geneva Helps Heat and Cool a European Manufacturing Site.

As the Medtronic Switzerland campus expanded in 2001 and again in 2009, its oil-fired heating and cooling equipment became obsolete and needed replacement.

François Monory, who led manufacturing at the site, saw this as the ideal opportunity to introduce a unique renewable energy concept he learned about years earlier: using water from nearby Lake Geneva to help heat and cool the buildings.

Over the last 12 months, MDT stock dropped by -8.19%. The one-year Medtronic plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.4. The average equity rating for MDT stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $114.03 billion, with 1.33 billion shares outstanding and 1.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.20M shares, MDT stock reached a trading volume of 5507051 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Medtronic plc [MDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDT shares is $92.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Medtronic plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medtronic plc is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDT in the course of the last twelve months was 118.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

MDT Stock Performance Analysis:

Medtronic plc [MDT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, MDT shares dropped by -1.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.04 for Medtronic plc [MDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.55, while it was recorded at 87.53 for the last single week of trading, and 83.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Medtronic plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medtronic plc [MDT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.65 and a Gross Margin at +60.54. Medtronic plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

Medtronic plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

MDT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Medtronic plc go to 1.77%.

Medtronic plc [MDT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in MDT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in MDT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.