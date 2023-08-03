Market Analysts see EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] loss -2.75% or -0.12 points to close at $4.24 with a heavy trading volume of 3519758 shares. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 4:11 PM that EVgo Announces Leadership Succession Plan.

Cathy Zoi to Retire as CEO and from the Board of Directors, Effective in November 2023.

Industry Veteran and Lead Independent Director, Badar Khan, to Become CEO.

It opened the trading session at $4.28, the shares rose to $4.31 and dropped to $4.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVGO points out that the company has recorded -38.46% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, EVGO reached to a volume of 3519758 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $7.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.87.

Trading performance analysis for EVGO stock

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.92. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.59 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 4.25 for the last single week of trading, and 5.55 for the last 200 days.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -273.88 and a Gross Margin at -41.75. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.04.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at EVgo Inc. [EVGO]

The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EVGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EVGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.