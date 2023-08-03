Market Analysts see Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Clear Secure Inc. [NYSE: YOU] traded at a high on 08/02/23, posting a 5.59 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.00. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:35 AM that CLEAR Announces Quarterly Dividend Policy.

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE: YOU) (“CLEAR” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend policy. The Company intends to pay dividends quarterly to holders of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, subject to Board approval each quarter, with the first quarterly dividend of $0.07 to be paid on August 18, 2023, to holders of record on August 11, 2023.

The Company will fund the payment of the quarterly dividend from proportionate cash distributions by its subsidiary.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6748669 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Secure Inc. stands at 7.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.29%.

The market cap for YOU stock reached $3.78 billion, with 90.52 million shares outstanding and 73.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, YOU reached a trading volume of 6748669 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YOU shares is $30.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Clear Secure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Secure Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for YOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for YOU in the course of the last twelve months was 22.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has YOU stock performed recently?

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.85. With this latest performance, YOU shares gained by 3.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.35 for Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.90, while it was recorded at 23.36 for the last single week of trading, and 26.60 for the last 200 days.

Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.50 and a Gross Margin at +58.89. Clear Secure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.99.

Return on Total Capital for YOU is now -21.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.70. Additionally, YOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clear Secure Inc. [YOU] managed to generate an average of -$21,457 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Clear Secure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for Clear Secure Inc. [YOU]

The top three institutional holders of YOU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in YOU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in YOU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.