Market Analysts see Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [NYSE: BRX] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $22.57 during the day while it closed the day at $22.55. The company report on July 31, 2023 at 4:06 PM that BRIXMOR PROPERTY GROUP APPOINTS SEASONED RETAIL EXECUTIVE JOHN PETER (“JP”) SUAREZ TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) (“Brixmor” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of JP Suarez, retired Executive Vice President, Regional Chief Executive Officer and Chief Administration Officer, Walmart International, to the Company’s board of directors. Mr. Suarez brings over 30 years of experience in leadership roles in the global retail, environment, and gaming sectors.

As Executive Vice President, Regional Chief Executive Officer and Chief Administration Officer, Walmart International from 2018 to 2023, Mr. Suarez was a member of Walmart’s International Division Executive Committee and led a team of more than 2,000 employees. He previously served as Executive Vice President and President, Realty Division, Walmart US from 2015 to 2018 and held a variety of other executive positions since joining Walmart in 2004, including Senior Vice President, Realty, Construction, and Strategy; Senior Vice President, Business Development, Walmart International; Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Walmart International; Senior Vice President, Chief Compliance Officer; and Vice President and General Counsel, SAM’S Club. Earlier in his career, he was nominated by President Bush and confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the U.S. EPA Assistant Administrator, Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance and was the chief enforcement officer overseeing New Jersey’s gaming industry. Mr. Suarez currently serves on the board of directors of Massmart, Inc, which was previously listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and on the ICSC Board of Trustees.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. stock has also loss -1.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRX stock has inclined by 6.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.16% and lost -0.53% year-on date.

The market cap for BRX stock reached $6.75 billion, with 300.82 million shares outstanding and 298.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, BRX reached a trading volume of 3568215 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here's what leading stock market gurus have to say about Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRX shares is $24.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brixmor Property Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

BRX stock trade performance evaluation

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.79. With this latest performance, BRX shares gained by 2.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.57 for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.68, while it was recorded at 22.58 for the last single week of trading, and 21.74 for the last 200 days.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.48 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Brixmor Property Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.00.

Return on Total Capital for BRX is now 5.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 180.53. Additionally, BRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] managed to generate an average of $703,568 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brixmor Property Group Inc. go to -8.39%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. [BRX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.