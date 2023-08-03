Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] Is Currently -11.76 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [NYSE: LPX] plunged by -$8.99 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $70.08 during the day while it closed the day at $67.45. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that LP Building Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results, Provides Capital Allocation Update, and Outlook.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023.

Key Highlights for Second Quarter 2023, Compared to Second Quarter 2022.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation stock has also loss -11.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LPX stock has inclined by 13.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.94% and gained 13.94% year-on date.

The market cap for LPX stock reached $4.87 billion, with 72.00 million shares outstanding and 70.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.63K shares, LPX reached a trading volume of 3688965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPX shares is $77.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is set at 2.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPX in the course of the last twelve months was 49.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

LPX stock trade performance evaluation

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.55. With this latest performance, LPX shares dropped by -9.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.26, while it was recorded at 74.34 for the last single week of trading, and 62.56 for the last 200 days.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.04 and a Gross Margin at +38.89. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.04.

Return on Total Capital for LPX is now 71.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 51.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 39.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.56. Additionally, LPX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 27.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] managed to generate an average of $206,512 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.70.Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation go to 5.00%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation [LPX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of LPX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in LPX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in LPX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.