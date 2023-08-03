JOANN Inc. [JOAN] fell -58.60% so far this year. What now?

JOANN Inc. [NASDAQ: JOAN] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.63 during the day while it closed the day at $1.18. The company report on June 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that JOANN Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results and Provides Full Year Outlook.

Cash used for operations improved $88.4 million and free cash flow increased $89 million year over year .

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JOANN Inc. stock has also loss 0.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JOAN stock has declined by -29.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -69.90% and lost -58.60% year-on date.

The market cap for JOAN stock reached $48.16 million, with 41.30 million shares outstanding and 38.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 319.22K shares, JOAN reached a trading volume of 7317010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JOANN Inc. [JOAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOAN shares is $1.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for JOANN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOANN Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02.

JOAN stock trade performance evaluation

JOANN Inc. [JOAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, JOAN shares gained by 36.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for JOANN Inc. [JOAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1492, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8039 for the last 200 days.

JOANN Inc. [JOAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JOANN Inc. [JOAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.07 and a Gross Margin at +43.36. JOANN Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -398.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.86.

JOANN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JOANN Inc. [JOAN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOANN Inc. go to -7.30%.

JOANN Inc. [JOAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of JOAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in JOAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in JOAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.