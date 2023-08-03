Jefferies slashes price target on Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] – find out why.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [AMEX: SENS] closed the trading session at $0.86 on 08/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.82, while the highest price level was $0.88. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE-American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2023 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Management will hold a conference call to review the Company’s second quarter 2023 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on Senseonics Holdings, Inc. website at www.senseonics.com by navigating to “Investor Relations,” and then “Events & Publications,” and will be archived there for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial 1-888-317-6003 (US/Canada) or 1-412-317-6061 (International), passcode 2402364, approximately ten to five minutes prior to start time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.78 percent and weekly performance of -8.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -24.14 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, SENS reached to a volume of 5771392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SENS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SENS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Senseonics Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SENS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.08. With this latest performance, SENS shares gained by 8.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SENS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.32 for Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8008, while it was recorded at 0.8878 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9270 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] shares currently have an operating margin of -418.74 and a Gross Margin at +16.63. Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +867.16.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.87. Additionally, SENS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Senseonics Holdings Inc. [SENS] managed to generate an average of $1,174,537 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Senseonics Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.70 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SENS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Senseonics Holdings Inc. go to 32.10%.

The top three institutional holders of SENS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in SENS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in SENS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.