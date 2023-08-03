International Paper Company [IP] Is Currently 1.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $37.00 during the day while it closed the day at $36.59. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM that Supporting Forest Ecosystems Through Partner Collaboration.

International Paper Company:Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability ReportCentral to our commitment to support forest ecosystems globally is collaboration with our longstanding partners. We meet this commitment by:To help us achieve our goals of conserving and restoring 1 million acres of ecologically significant forestland by 2030, we've engaged in long-standing strategic partnerships - not only with local forest landowners, but also with numerous local and global organizations.We are one of the first five U.S. companies to join Forests Forward, World Wildlife Fund's signature program for corporate action in support of nature, climate and people. IP and WWF are collaborating to drive continued improvements in our responsible fiber sourcing and to develop robust science-based targets applicable to forests.Roughly one-third of the world's population has a close dependence on forests and forest products.Through our membership in the World Business Council for Sustainable Development's Forest Solutions Group, we've joined global efforts to support the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration. Our support champions the critical role of healthy forest ecosystems in water quality, clean air, biodiversity and mitigating climate change.Our Strategic Partnerships in Forest Sustainability90% of IP's U.S. fiber supply comes from the nearly 60% of forestland that is privately owned, most by small businesses and families.About International PaperInternational Paper (NYSE: IP) is a global producer of planet-friendly packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of North America's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, North Africa and Europe. Net sales for 2022 were $21.2 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting InternationalPaper.com.About International Paper – EMEAIn Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), International Paper focuses on the production and marketing of fiber-based packaging and pulp, employing approximately 4,200 people. As a leading supplier of high-quality corrugated containers for a multitude of applications, we serve customers throughout the region from our network of two recycled containerboard mills and 23 box plants in France, Italy, Morocco, Portugal and Spain. Pulp production is centered in Gdansk, Poland. Other products available from International Paper in the region include Kraft linerboard and recycled containerboard, as well as pulp.

International Paper Company stock has also gained 8.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IP stock has inclined by 13.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.51% and gained 5.66% year-on date.

The market cap for IP stock reached $12.58 billion, with 349.30 million shares outstanding and 345.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 5842002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $32.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 22.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IP stock trade performance evaluation

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.35. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 14.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.67 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.88, while it was recorded at 35.95 for the last single week of trading, and 34.69 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for International Paper Company [IP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in IP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in IP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.