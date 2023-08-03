Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] stock Downgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $13

Hayward Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HAYW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.35% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.91%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Hayward Holdings Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 SUMMARY.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the last 12 months, HAYW stock rose by 20.57%. The one-year Hayward Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.59. The average equity rating for HAYW stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.96 billion, with 212.52 million shares outstanding and 209.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, HAYW stock reached a trading volume of 4239117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAYW shares is $13.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAYW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Hayward Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hayward Holdings Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAYW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAYW in the course of the last twelve months was 55.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

HAYW Stock Performance Analysis:

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.91. With this latest performance, HAYW shares gained by 9.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAYW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.81 for Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.13, while it was recorded at 13.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hayward Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.35 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Hayward Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.65.

Return on Total Capital for HAYW is now 12.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.17. Additionally, HAYW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 94.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] managed to generate an average of $89,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Hayward Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Hayward Holdings Inc. [HAYW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of HAYW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in HAYW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in HAYW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.