For Triumph Group Inc. [TGI], Analyst sees a drop to $11. What next?

Triumph Group Inc. [NYSE: TGI] slipped around -3.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $9.35 at the close of the session, down -24.60%. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that TRIUMPH REPORTS PRELIMINARY FIRST QUARTER FISCAL 2024 RESULTS.

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) (“TRIUMPH” or the “Company”) today reported preliminary financial results for its first quarter of fiscal 2024, which ended June 30, 2023.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Triumph Group Inc. stock is now -11.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TGI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.98 and lowest of $9.1295 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.87, which means current price is +2.42% above from all time high which was touched on 07/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TGI reached a trading volume of 5146799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGI shares is $13.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Triumph Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Triumph Group Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.44.

How has TGI stock performed recently?

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.30. With this latest performance, TGI shares dropped by -24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.31 for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.99, while it was recorded at 11.65 for the last single week of trading, and 11.23 for the last 200 days.

Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Triumph Group Inc. [TGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.26 and a Gross Margin at +25.52. Triumph Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.50.

Triumph Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Triumph Group Inc. go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for Triumph Group Inc. [TGI]

The top three institutional holders of TGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in TGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in TGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.