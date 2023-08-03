For Rite Aid Corporation [RAD], Analyst sees a drop to $1. What next?

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] surged by $0.54 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $2.86 during the day while it closed the day at $2.24. The company report on July 27, 2023 at 2:20 PM that Rite Aid Shares Progress on Environmental, Social and Governance Efforts in Fifth Annual Report.

The company continued to demonstrate progress across its four key pillars, focused on areas such as environmental sustainability, responsible sourcing, employee benefits, and more.

Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) today published its fifth annual Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the company’s initiatives, focus areas, and progress over the past year. The four ESG pillars introduced in the 2021 report – Thriving Planet, Thriving Business, Thriving Workplace and Thriving Community – continue to act as the lens through which Rite Aid approaches its ESG commitments, and the disclosure in the voluntary report is intended to align with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework.

Rite Aid Corporation stock has also gained 39.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RAD stock has inclined by 10.89% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -38.63% and lost -32.93% year-on date.

The market cap for RAD stock reached $125.44 million, with 55.18 million shares outstanding and 55.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 56909226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01.

RAD stock trade performance evaluation

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 39.13. With this latest performance, RAD shares gained by 48.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.11 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7200, while it was recorded at 1.7500 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1000 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.27 and a Gross Margin at +19.94. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.11.

Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Institutional Ownership

