For Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC], Analyst sees a rise to $160. What next?

Generac Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNRC] price plunged by -24.40 percent to reach at -$37.43. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Generac Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results.

A sum of 7580310 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.24M shares. Generac Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $132.95 and dropped to a low of $114.40 until finishing in the latest session at $115.95.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year GNRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.1. The average equity rating for GNRC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNRC shares is $146.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Generac Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Generac Holdings Inc. is set at 7.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.23.

GNRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.71. With this latest performance, GNRC shares dropped by -23.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.60 for Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.62, while it was recorded at 144.35 for the last single week of trading, and 115.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Generac Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.43 and a Gross Margin at +31.08. Generac Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for GNRC is now 15.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.99. Additionally, GNRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] managed to generate an average of $36,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.91.Generac Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

GNRC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Generac Holdings Inc. go to -1.44%.

Generac Holdings Inc. [GNRC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GNRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in GNRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in GNRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.