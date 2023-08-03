Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] is -76.08% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: DUO] traded at a high on 08/02/23, posting a 13.58 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.18. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM that FangDD to Hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on September 15, 2023.

Holders of record of Class A ordinary shares, Class B ordinary shares and Class C ordinary shares of the Company at the close of business on August 4, 2023, Beijing time are entitled to attend and vote at the EGM and any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof. Holders of record of American depositary shares (the “ADSs”) as of the close of business on August 4, 2023, New York time, who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying Class A ordinary shares will be able to directly instruct The Bank of New York Mellon, the depositary of the ADSs (the “Depositary”), whether ADSs are held directly by holders on the books and records of the Depositary or indirectly through a bank, brokerage or other securities intermediary if the ADSs are held by any of them on behalf of holders, as to how to vote the Class A ordinary shares represented by such ADSs at the EGM.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5080151 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stands at 13.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 19.31%.

The market cap for DUO stock reached $12.72 million, with 5.63 million shares outstanding and 2.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, DUO reached a trading volume of 5080151 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has DUO stock performed recently?

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.52. With this latest performance, DUO shares dropped by -80.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.58 for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6779, while it was recorded at 0.1695 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9293 for the last 200 days.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] shares currently have an operating margin of -101.40 and a Gross Margin at +10.06. Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -99.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 72.42. Additionally, DUO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.92.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Fangdd Network Group Ltd. [DUO]

