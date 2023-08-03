Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain 65.05% so far this year. What now?

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] gained 8.51% on the last trading session, reaching $30.22 price per share at the time. The company report on August 2, 2023 at 7:05 AM that Extreme Networks Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Marks Second Consecutive Year of Double-Digit Revenue Growth.

Extreme Networks Inc. represents 128.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.91 billion with the latest information. EXTR stock price has been found in the range of $27.85 to $30.6499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, EXTR reached a trading volume of 4498274 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $25.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 17.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for EXTR stock

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.68. With this latest performance, EXTR shares gained by 14.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 67.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 134.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.43 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.57, while it was recorded at 27.85 for the last single week of trading, and 19.74 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.67. Extreme Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.98.

Return on Total Capital for EXTR is now 16.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 61.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 388.66. Additionally, EXTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 336.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] managed to generate an average of $16,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.07.Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]

The top three institutional holders of EXTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock