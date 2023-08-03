Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] Is Currently -11.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Exact Sciences Corporation [NASDAQ: EXAS] closed the trading session at $85.13 on 08/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $85.045, while the highest price level was $93.00. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Exact Sciences Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Results.

Reports record results, generates positive free cash flow, raises full-year guidance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.95 percent and weekly performance of -11.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.93 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.81M shares, EXAS reached to a volume of 4593012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXAS shares is $104.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Exact Sciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-03-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exact Sciences Corporation is set at 3.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.95.

EXAS stock trade performance evaluation

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.28. With this latest performance, EXAS shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.22 for Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.66, while it was recorded at 95.07 for the last single week of trading, and 65.95 for the last 200 days.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.79 and a Gross Margin at +67.77. Exact Sciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.91.

Return on Total Capital for EXAS is now -11.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.75. Additionally, EXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS] managed to generate an average of -$97,423 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Exact Sciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Exact Sciences Corporation [EXAS]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EXAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EXAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EXAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.