Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] moved down -7.21: Why It’s Important

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] closed the trading session at $126.31 on 08/02/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $125.47, while the highest price level was $130.14. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Electronic Arts Reports Strong Q1 FY24 Results.

Record Q1 Net Bookings, up 21% year-over-year, driven by EA SPORTS FIFA Momentum and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today announced preliminary financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.38 percent and weekly performance of -9.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, EA reached to a volume of 5096809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $143.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on Aug-03-23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 2.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 30.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

EA stock trade performance evaluation

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.02. With this latest performance, EA shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 130.74, while it was recorded at 134.83 for the last single week of trading, and 124.66 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.78 and a Gross Margin at +73.62. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 5.58%.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in EA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in EA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.