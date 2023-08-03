e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] Revenue clocked in at $578.80 million, up 140.85% YTD: What’s Next?

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [NYSE: ELF] gained 14.33% on the last trading session, reaching $133.19 price per share at the time. The company report on August 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM that e.l.f. Beauty Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

– Delivered 76% Net Sales Growth –.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. represents 53.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.97 billion with the latest information. ELF stock price has been found in the range of $132.00 to $137.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, ELF reached a trading volume of 4190254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELF shares is $116.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 24, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. is set at 4.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ELF in the course of the last twelve months was 69.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for ELF stock

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.79. With this latest performance, ELF shares gained by 17.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 131.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 293.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.27 for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 109.03, while it was recorded at 118.77 for the last single week of trading, and 77.04 for the last 200 days.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.77 and a Gross Margin at +64.40. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.29.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for e.l.f. Beauty Inc. go to 26.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at e.l.f. Beauty Inc. [ELF]

The top three institutional holders of ELF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in ELF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in ELF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.