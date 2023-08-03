Datadog Inc. [DDOG] is 45.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.06% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.44%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Datadog Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access the conference call by phone, please click this link to register for dial-in details. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website, and a replay will be archived on the website.

Over the last 12 months, DDOG stock rose by 3.27%. The one-year Datadog Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.84. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.55 billion, with 319.29 million shares outstanding and 272.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, DDOG stock reached a trading volume of 6014111 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $104.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 4.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 98.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.44. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 8.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.27 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.21, while it was recorded at 112.03 for the last single week of trading, and 81.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.50 and a Gross Margin at +79.25. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.99.

Return on Total Capital for DDOG is now -2.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.38. Additionally, DDOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datadog Inc. [DDOG] managed to generate an average of -$10,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 22.65%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.31 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2089%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $170.67 trillion in DDOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $150.98 trillion in DDOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7381%.